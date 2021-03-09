Study to examine pandemic’s effect, participants needed

COVIDsmart, a digital health study designed to examine the many impacts of COVID- 19 on individuals and their communities launched today, with an open call for participation. The study welcomes participants from all walks of life across Virginia to share information on how the pandemic has affected their lives, even if they have not had COVID-19.

The initiative is sponsored by EVMS-Sentara Healthcare Analytics and Delivery Science Institute (HADSI), George Mason University (Mason), and health technology company Vibrent Health who are leading the initiative to gather information to help participants, researchers and public health entities better understand and address the impacts of the pandemic and future health crises.

The study asks participants questions related to the pandemic and its impact on daily life, particularly its impact on financial, mental, and physical well-being such as, “Over the past 30 days, has your consumption of alcohol increased, decreased, or remained the same?” and, “How likely are you to want to receive COVID-19 vaccination?”

“Minimizing the impact of future pandemics on you and your community requires a deeper understanding of how COVID has affected you – even if you or those you know have not had COVID-19. Everyone can make a difference during this pandemic by contributing to research. Sharing important information not just about your health but how you’ve been impacted emotionally, socially, economically, and other ways will help inform decisions that benefit all of us,” said Sunita Dodani, MBBS, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS), Director of HADSI and member of the Federation of American Scientists’ COVID-19 Rapid Response Task Force.

COVIDsmart differs from other COVID-19 studies because it will give back aggregate de-identified study data to participants, so they can see how the pandemic has impacted them and their community. The study will also provide participants with resources and information — such as health and safety recommendations from governmental organizations — to help them protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19 infection.