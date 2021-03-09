Restaurant restrictions lifted in Maryland, remain in Virginia

Starting Friday, Maryland restaurants will be able to reopen at full capacity.

On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the repeal of restrictions he put in place last year to limit capacity inside of restaurants to 50%. Eateries will be able to seat and serve guests at all of their tables without fear of retribution from the state.

A mask mandate will remain in place, Hogan said. And, every guest inside of a restaurant must be seated to be served. Crowding around bars won’t be tolerated, according to the governor’s announcement.

Hogan credits the successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is helping him reach his decision to roll back restrictions.

And just in time for spring, indoor and outdoor event venues may begin operating at 50% capacity, Hogan said.

Maryland residents who travel outside the state are still encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus when upon their return.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, restrictions have eased a bit. Still, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) continues to limit restaurant’s ability to serve their guests, allowing them to open at only 50% capacity.

Earlier this month, Northam allowed eateries to stay open later, past 10 p.m. Under his new rules, restaurants must close at midnight.

The later hours have enticed late-night regulars to return to Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse in Manassas. “Most of our bar patrons don’t come out until after nine o’clock,” said Billy Wiseman, the establishment owner.

The later hours have helped, but capacity restrictions and some of his customers’ reluctance to dine out continue to hamper business, he added.