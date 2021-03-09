Originals

Residents push Manassas City Council to rethink ban on U.S. flags on poles

By Potomac Local News
Greg Neiss of Manassas urges the City Council to rethink its position that bans U.S. flags from utility poles in most city neighborhoods. [Photo: Lynn Forkell Green]

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