Originals Residents push Manassas City Council to rethink ban on U.S. flags on poles By Potomac Local News Published March 9, 2021 at 7:59PM | Updated June 30, 2022 at 12:31AM Greg Neiss of Manassas urges the City Council to rethink its position that bans U.S. flags from utility poles in most city neighborhoods. [Photo: Lynn Forkell Green] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only