Prince William County update on vaccine effort

As of March 5, 2021, 89,230 have been vaccinated in the PWHD by the local health district, hospitals, medical care providers, federal Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) program, and other community health care providers.

Last week: 7,042 first doses and 6,684-second doses were administered in PWHD.

Information on the three COVID-19 Vaccines

PWHD is using Moderna, and the newest is Johnson and Johnson which is a single-dose vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is used by many of our partners.

The Health District does not recommend one vaccine over another.

When scheduling your vaccination appointment, you will be told which vaccine is used at the vaccination clinic.

If you choose not to accept a particular vaccine, you should look for a clinic that offers the vaccine you prefer. It is listed in the site registration information.

Experts say the best vaccine might be the first vaccine that is available at that time.

Even after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, we still need to wear a face mask, wash our hands, and social distance.

Johnson and Johnson Efficacy

Phase 3 clinical trials found that a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 85% effective at preventing severe disease and provided nearly completeprotection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death.

It is authorized for use in people 18 years or older.

Protection from the vaccine begins about 2 weeks after receiving the shot (like other vaccines).

New Scheduling System “PrepMod”

A new scheduling system called PrepMod is now used in PWHD. This new system is used in many Health Districts in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

For those who scheduled their first dose through VAMS, you will be contacted by the call center for second doses.

If you do not receive a call from the PWHD within 3 days of your scheduled vaccination due date, please contact the PWHD call center. However, everyone else will use PrepMod to schedule your vaccination appointments.

Participants should lookout for important emails to schedule vaccine appointments that will not come from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The email will come from PWHD.

More information:

PWHD website: virgina.gov/prince-william

PWHD Specific FAQs: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/frequently-asked-questions/

Vaccination Virginia Pre-Registration FAQs: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/vaccination/