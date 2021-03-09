Potomac Mills mall robbery suspect nabbed in Stafford

A man wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at a store inside Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge is behind bars.

Prince William County police tell us the suspect was arrested on March 5 in neighboring Stafford County.

He’s accused of walking into the Columbia Sportswear store on February 22, lifting up his jacket, brandishing a firearm in front of a clerk, and then stealing a jacket.

Prince William police provided full details about the arrest in a press release.