Potomac Mills mall robbery suspect nabbed in Stafford

A man wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred at a store inside Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge is behind bars.
Prince William County police tell us the suspect was arrested on March 5 in neighboring Stafford County.
He’s accused of walking into the Columbia Sportswear store on February 22, lifting up his jacket, brandishing a firearm in front of a clerk, and then stealing a jacket.
Prince William police provided full details about the arrest in a press release.
Armed Robbery *ARREST – On March 5, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Columbia Sportswear store located within Potomac Mills at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) on February 22, was arrested.
The suspect, Jayshawn Audie HAGER Jr., was located and taken into custody by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. He will remain at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he can be transported to Prince William County.
Arrested on March 5: [No Photo Available]
Jayshawn Audie HAGER Jr., 30, of no fixed address
Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Awaiting transportation