Registration for virtual Marine Corps Marathon opens Wednesday

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) today announced that registration for the 46th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) opens to the public on Wednesday, March 10 at noon Eastern.

The 2021 MCM Weekend is currently scheduled as a virtual event with runners from across the country participating in the MCM, MCM50K or MCM10K from October 1 through November 11. Ambitious runners can once again sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge, a two-event challenge including either the Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double in May 2021 and the MCM or the MCM50K in October 2021. Runners may also pursue the Trifecta, a unique opportunity to participate in and complete all three MCM Weekend distances within the designated timeframe.

Virtual entries for the MCM and MCM50K are $55 plus a processing fee and are available to runners ages 14-and-older at marinemarathon.com. Registration for the MCM10K will open in April. Runners registered for the virtual event will have the first option to participate in any event that is ultimately approved to host a live, in-person version in October in accordance with local guidelines.

All MCM and MCM50K virtual participants will receive the class mock neck event shirt, a stunning finisher medal, patch, socks, digital bib and collectible bib shipped in a branded Mission Accomplished finisher box.