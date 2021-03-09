Manassas Christmas lights to come down Monday

Those Christmas lights on buildings in Downtown Manassas–the ones that have hung for longer than usual–are about to come down.

Today, Historic Manassas Inc., the firm that manages and promotes the city’s downtown neighborhood, told us the lights are coming down on March 15.

Usually hung in November, ahead of the holiday season, the lights were left burning to honor police, fire and rescue crews, doctors, and nurses who are all spent a year working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping the lights on for a little longer is a way to recognize those who have helped us during the pandemic and to instill a message of hope,” said Debbie Haight, executive director of Historic Manassas, Inc.

“We hope that they continue to stay safe, and we hope that we can all be back together enjoying downtown Manassas soon,” Haight added.

The pandemic was a trying time for downtown businesses, some of which were forced to change their hours and struggle to keep employees.

Dine-in restaurants had to reinvent their business models, switching over to carry-only service between March and May. While restaurants are once again open to dine-in guests, Gov. Ralph Northam continues to allow only half the tables inside an establishment to be used.

By contrast, today Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he’s lifting capacity limits put in place last year on businesses and restaurants in that state. Restaurants may once again open at full capacity, but no one will be allowed to stand around crowded bars.

Maryland’s facemask requirement remains in effect, according to a statement from Hogan.