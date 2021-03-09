On Thursday, March 11, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will shift all traffic on Route 17 southbound at the bridge over Dragon Run to the left travel lane so that construction can continue to improve the bridge.

After Route 17 southbound traffic is shifted to the left travel lane, the right travel lane will become a permanent 24-hour single lane closure until the project is complete in Aug. 2021.

The structure is located at the Middlesex and Gloucester county line.

Project Background

The $4.1 million project, funded by the State of Good Repair program, will improve the condition of this structurally deficient bridge.

The project will install a slightly wider bridge deck and new steel beams under the existing structure. It will also improve the bridge approach on Route 17 southbound.

Correction: The original headline of this post incorrectly stated the roadwork would occur at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 17 in Stafford County.