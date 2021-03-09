Hylton Performing Arts Center Community Spotlight Winners

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announced the official winners of the 2021 Community Arts Spotlight Series.

This past December, the Hylton Center introduced the Hylton at Home Community Arts Spotlight, a new initiative that showcases extraordinary artistic talent within the Prince William County cultural community.

Applications were open to all members of the Prince William County Arts Council and four artists or ensembles were selected to be featured in digital presentations as part of Hylton at Home, the Hylton Center’s digital programming platform.

The initiative was received with enthusiasm by artists and ensembles across the county and submissions were reviewed by a programming committee comprising Hylton Center executive leadership and community members.

Artistic excellence, vision, and creative thinking were among the criteria sought in the applicants. Congratulations to our Community Spotlight winners below! Each of their performances will be produced by Hylton Center production personnel, filmed in a Hylton Center venue under strict safety protocols, and streamed digitally for free viewing on Hylton at Home this spring via the Hylton’s website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

2021 Community Arts Spotlight Winners:

Dunbar Saxophone Quartet

Saxophone Quartet Music from Around the World

April 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Dunbar Saxophone Quartet has been an ensemble of the Prince William Community Band since 1988 and performs many different musical styles from classical to jazz.

K[squared]2

Women: A Reflection

April 15 at 7:15 p.m.

K [squared]² is a visual and audio performance duo comprising Kim B Miller (poet) and Kelly Haneklau (anti-racist artist). Kim B Miller performs her original poems, while Kelly Haneklau creates an original painting on the spot to coincide with the spoken word message.

Ordway Conservatory

Thumbelina

May 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Ordway Conservatory is dedicated to providing a world class dance education centered around each student’s dance journey. The ensemble’s cast of pre-professional dancers performs Thumbelina, the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra

Allow Us to Reintroduce Ourselves – We’re OBCO

June 17 at 7:15 p.m.

Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra (“OBCO”) is an all-volunteer ensemble established in 1998 by musicians dedicated to providing wonderful, low-cost or free concerts in greater Prince William. In this performance, the orchestra tells its story through music and spoken word, featuring guest poet, Olivia Hajioff.

Hylton at Home is run in partnership with Mason Arts at Home through the Center for the Arts and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. Together Mason Arts at Home and Hylton at Home have produced more than 100 livestreamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events since the digital programming launched in April 2020.