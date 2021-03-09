Deadline extended for restaurants to get help from Stafford County

The application deadline for restaurants to apply to the Stafford Cares: Supporting Restaurants and Families in Need project has been extended to March 19, 2021.

Restaurants who wish to participate in the Stafford Cares program must complete an application online.

The Department of Economic Development and Tourism manages the first Stafford Cares project which will purchase meal cards or certificates from local restaurants and provide them to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Stafford.

This program requires Stafford restaurants to apply online.

The deadline for that application will now close on March 19, 2021. The extension of the application deadline will allow more time for restaurants to complete the application.

“As a federally-funded program, a DUNS number is required and we are finding our local restaurants need more time to get that in place,” said John Holden, Director of Economic Development and Tourism.

Depending on restaurant participation, Stafford County will purchase a minimum of 99 meal certificates valued at approximately $7,400 worth of meal certificates from each restaurant.

The total number of participating restaurants will impact the number of meal cards or certificates purchased from an individual restaurant. Roughly 3,500 SNAP recipient families in Stafford County will be served by this program and receive meal cards to local restaurants.

The minimum benefit to any SNAP recipient family is $150.

This program is funded through a $782,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

The grant is made possible by the partnership with DHCD, Stafford County Social Services, and the Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Stafford Social Services Director Michael Muse adds that the “Stafford County Social Services’ mission is to strengthen the family structure while promoting self-reliance, responsibility for family, and empowerment by building on family strengths.

We appreciate community participation and this alliance to bring revenue and meals to our community.”

Stafford Cares is a county wide initiative that includes a number of new programs and projects fostering the well-being of Stafford citizens and businesses.