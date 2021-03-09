Cheryl Janette Woodward

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Cheryl Janette (Testerman) Woodward, 47, of Woodbridge, Virginia, made the journey to her Heavenly home. Cheryl was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and she set an example for her children.

She was born in Manassas, Virginia and is preceded in death by her Father, Junior Franklin Testerman, her Mother, Dorothy Louise Testerman and her son, Franklin Conner Woodward.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Woodward and 2 sons, Wyatt Woodward and Andrew Woodward of Woodbridge, Virginia; 4 brothers: Ed (Desi) Testerman of Woodbridge, Virginia, John Testerman of Marshall, Virginia, Richard (Aura) Testerman of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Tim (Shirley) Testerman of Marshall, Virginia. She also had many nieces and nephews.

In celebration of her life, there will be a viewing held at Parkway Church, 3713 Pennington Lane, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192, on March 10th from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. An additional viewing will be held at Whitetop Baptist Church, 16510 Highlands Parkway, Whitetop, Virginia, 24292, on March 12th at 11:00 followed by a service. She will be laid to rest in Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, Virginia.

Cheryl was a member of Parkway Church and we are asking in lieu of flowers, to make a memorial donation to the memory of Cheryl to Parkway Church, 3713 Pennington Lane, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192, where she was a member.