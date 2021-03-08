Rally to oppose limits on U.S. Flags, tonight at Fairfax government center

Residents will gather in Fairfax tonight to support their right to fly the U.S. Flag at their homes.

A rally will begin a 5 p.m. outside the Fairfax County Government Center in response to county deliberations over whether or not to restrict the flagpole heights at single-family homes to 25 feet. At businesses, the limit would have been 60 feet.

The new ordinance would limit the sizes of U.S. Flags to 24 square feet at single family homes, and to 96 square feet at businesses.

Last week, the county’s Planning Commission rejected the notion, with one member calling it “a solution looking for a problem.”

Now the proposal will head to a public hearing before the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors tomorrow at 2 p.m. The public is invited to speak, and the Board will have here final say.

Those reviewing the meeting agenda for more information on the ordinance might find it hard to see. Instead of calling it a flag ordinance, it’s listed as the last item under the public hearing agenda, titled “Public Hearing on a New and Modernized Zoning Ordinance to Replace the Current Zoning Ordinance.”

The government center is located at 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax.