Delays expected near Rappahannock River crossing

Travelers on Interstate 95 northbound should anticipate delays with double lane closures scheduled overnight in Stafford County as construction progresses on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

All three travel lanes on I-95 northbound between exit 133 (Route 17) and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) will be shifted slightly to the left, toward the median, to provide more space along the right shoulder for crews to work behind concrete barriers.

New pavement markings and signs will be installed to guide motorists through the shift. Drivers should stay in their travel lane at the beginning and end of the traffic shift area, where lane markings will be solid lines. Motorists will be permitted to change lanes within the shifted area, where lane markings are dashed.

I-95 northbound motorists can expect delays this week as crews remove the existing lane markings and install new, temporary lane markings. Additional construction activities will also be underway in this area, between exit 133 and exit 136.

Message boards will be posted along I-95 northbound to alert motorists to delays ahead.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control and the shift in the work zone.

Lane closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times, weather permitting:

Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10

· 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Wednesday, March 10 – Thursday, March 11

· 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Thursday, March 11 – Friday, March 12

· 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday, March 12

· 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Single lane closure for mobile operation to complete any remaining work

Drivers can expect to begin traveling in the new pattern on Friday after all traffic lanes have been shifted.

Project Background

Construction on the $132 million project to build three new northbound lanes spanning over the Rappahannock River between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg to exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County began in Oct. 2020.

A fourth I-95 northbound auxiliary lane will also be built from exit 133 to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

The new northbound lanes will allow local traffic to travel along I-95 between the two interchanges separated from regional and interstate traffic traveling through the Fredericksburg area similar to its companion project, the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing.

Both Rappahannock River Crossing projects are building the additional travel lanes in the median, parallel to the existing lanes and structures over the river.

Several features will be built along with the new northbound lanes:

· A sidewalk underneath the I-95 overpasses of Route 17 in Stafford, which will link residential neighborhoods east of I-95 with commercial destinations west of I-95, providing safe passage for pedestrians to walk travel between home, work, and businesses

· Replacement of the I-95 northbound collector-distributor bridge that carries traffic to and from the exit 133 interchange, which will eliminate a lower-clearance bridge frequently struck by tractor-trailers and oversized vehicles

· Two new traffic signals at Route 17 which will be installed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety through the interchange by reducing vehicle merging and weaving. The new interchange pattern will operate similarly to recent safety improvements at exit 130 (Route 3).

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is expected to be complete in May 2024.