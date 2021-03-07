Mass vaccination clinic starts today, 1 year after first coronavirus case detected

A mass vaccination clinic kicks off at 8 a.m. at an old Gander Mountain store next to Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.

The health district aims to distribute 1,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine per day, for the first time, over the three-day event. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use requires patients receive just one dose, unlike vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna that need two.

According to the Prince William Health District, the county is administering vaccines from all three companies, and each is highly effective in combating the coronavirus.

The clinic is by-appointment-only and will be open until to 5 p.m. Walk-ins will be turned away.

The county is using a new scheduling system to set appointments called PrepMod, which is now being used in multiple jurisdictions in Virginia.

Those who scheduled the first dose through the VAMS system will be contacted by the Prince William Health District to set up a second appointment. However, if you don’t hear from the health district within three days of your scheduled appointment, patients are asked to call the health office hotline at 703-872-7759.

Anyone needing to schedule a vaccination appointment should call 1-877-829-4682, or schedule an appointment online.

Sunday marked one year since the first coronavirus case was detected in Prince William County. Since then, there are have been more than 45,000 cases, 1,650 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths.

The county hosted a vaccination video town hall on Thursday, March 4, where Ansher discussed some reported side effects of the vaccine. They include soreness, fatigue, back pain, muscle, and headaches, all of which last for about a day.

Patients who receive the shots are encouraged to report the side effects via a web app on their smartphone.

“The more information we have, we’ll know how people of all types respond to the vaccine,” said Ansher

More than 73,800 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region, along with 23,600-second doses