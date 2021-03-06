This week’s road work in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Drivers should be on the lookout this week for multiple construction projects in Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

The work will take place as long as the weather holds out, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Single northbound lane closure between the interchanges for various construction activities for the Improve 95 program.

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. each evening between the two interchanges to shift traffic slightly to the left. All lanes will reopen at 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday, Midnight – 7 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between mile markers 145 and 148 for construction.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between the two interchanges for various construction activities for the Improve 95 program.

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on I-95 southbound at various locations between the two interchanges for construction.

Stafford County

Route 17 Business at Short Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on Route 17 Business at Short Street for concrete work related to the new traffic signal.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. The turn lane from Route 610 at the entrance to Stafford Market Place will be closed for signal installation at the intersection.

Route 631 (Coals Landing Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Shoulder Repairs. Mobile single lane closures.

Route 684 (Staffordboro Boulevard)

Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Curb and gutter repairs. Mobile single lane closures.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Winding Creek Road Closure & Detour

Starting Monday, March 15, Winding Creek Road between Embrey Mill Road and Wapole Street for six months as part of a Stafford County permit project for developer-proffered improvements to the road. Read the release here.

City of Fredericksburg

Lafayette Boulevard at Blue Gray Parkway

Starting Monday, March 8, drivers should be alert to a new, temporary traffic pattern on Lafayette Boulevard near Blue Gray Parkway. Click here for more information.