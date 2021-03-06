Chimney fire breaks out at home near Able Lake

Fire crews from around the region rushed to a blaze in Stafford County early today.
A fire broke out just after midnight in the chimney of a home on Wateredge Lane, near the Abel Lake reservoir.
Two people were inside the home when the blaze broke out. No one was injured.
The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department posted more information in a press release.
Just after midnight on Saturday, March 6th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded for a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Wateredge Lane.
The first arriving units arrived approximately ten minutes after dispatch to find smoke coming from the home. Crews found a fire that had originated in a decorative chimney that extended into the surrounding attic space and roof. There was a partial collapse of the chimney as a result of the fire.
The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of arrival.
The two occupants of the home reported no injuries and denied assistance. SCFR units were assisted at the scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.
The Fredericksburg Fire Department, as well as Prince William County Fire and Rescue and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services assisted with filling quarters to respond to other calls in Stafford County during the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.