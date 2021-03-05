Road, trail closures planned as part of controlled burn at Manassas battlefield

Manassas National Battlefield Park is preparing for a prescribed fire. We plan to manage the fire on Tuesday, March 9. This date may change depending upon weather conditions. The planned fire will be on about 75 acres near the Deep Cut (west of Featherbed Lane and south of General Trimbles Lane).

This will be the park’s fourth prescribed fire, and it follows successful burns in April 2018 and March and November 2019. The goals of this burn are to restore historic battlefield viewsheds, maintain wildlife habitat, and control woody and invasive species.

“Building off the great success we had with prescribed fires in 2018 and 2019, this is another opportunity to continue our efforts to return a significant segment of the battlefield back to its Civil War appearance,” Manassas National Battlefield Park Superintendent Brandon Bies said. “In addition to supporting the park’s goal of landscape restoration, prescribed fire allows native grasses to flourish and improves wildlife habitat. Safety is our top priority and we will only conduct the prescribed fire if conditions are appropriate.”

Many factors must align to conduct a prescribed fire and ensure public and firefighter safety. The timing of the prescribed fire is dependent on weather conditions being within the required wind, temperature, and relative humidity parameters. Wildland fire engines, firefighters, and mowed lines work in concert to create buffers and fire breaks to ensure the fire is contained. National Park Service staff will monitor air quality and smoke impacts including visibility on nearby roads. Following the active burn, wildland firefighters will continue to patrol the area to ensure the fire is completely out.

Temporary Closures Planned: During the prescribed fire, public areas and trails near the Deep Cut will be closed for up to two days. Additional roads, trails, and areas may need to be closed temporarily if smoke conditions reduce visibility. Text “MNBP” to 888777 for free, real-time updates about the prescribed fire. You can also stay up to date by visiting the park website, www.nps.gov/mana or by following us on Facebook, facebook.com/manassasbattlefield.