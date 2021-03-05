Portion of Winding Creek Road to close for 6 months

Route 628 (Winding Creek Road) in Stafford County will be closed between Route 733 (Embrey Mill Road) and Route 1947 (Walpole Street) beginning Monday, March 15.

The road will remain closed for an estimated six months. Road construction will be performed under permit as part of a private development project.

Detour signs will be posted to guide motorists along the recommended detour route after Winding Creek Road has closed to traffic:

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Route 1947 (Walpole Street)

Message boards will be activated today to notify motorists of the upcoming road closure.