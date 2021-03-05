Eugene George Jobe

Eugene was born in Exeter, California to Elmer Norris Jobe and Gertrude Eugenia Jobe on August 12, 1931. He married Angelina Marcello Jobe on November 10, 1951 in Barrington, RI. He was a decorated Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving 28 years. He began his career as a Seabee in MCB1 then as a Civil Engineer Corps Officer. His tours of duty included: Korea, Japan, wintering over in the Antarctic as a part of Operation Deep Freeze 2, Da Nang, Vietnam and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico before retiring from the Navy in Middletown, Rhode Island where he and Angie spent 30 years. Post Navy retirement he managed construction of Bend Boat Basin in Portsmouth, RI and held various civil engineering contractor positions with the Navy Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, RI. He loved radio controlled airplanes, cars, boats, and his family. He and Angie moved to Virginia to be close to their children and grandchildren in 2001.

Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Angelina and his brother Wendell Jobe.

Eugene is survived by his daughters, Denise Jobe O’Donnell of Wilmington, Delaware and Patricia Jobe Cashin of Montclair, VA, their husbands, Phillip O’Donnell and David Cashin, his grandchildren Megan Fahey, Caitlin Cashin, and Patrick Cashin and his wife Nadine, his nephew Dennis Jobe and his brother Larry Jobe and his wife Brenda

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fisher House https://fisherhouse.org/