Stafford shooting victim expected to recover, has multiple arrest warrants

A 21-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a bullet in the shoulder and neck Wednesday night.

A 9-1-1 call came in at 4:45 p.m. about the shooting in the area of Heron Drive in the England Run apartment complex in south Stafford County.

It’s unclear who shot the man. Investigators say multiple shots were fired from at least two guns. Detectives recovered one of the firearms.

The victim drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven store, where a store employee called for help. From there, the victim was taken to a local hospital, authorities say. He’s currently out of jail on bond in an unrelated incident, and has multiple arrest warrants to his name, authorities added.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the case.

Detectives are continuing to investigate today’s early morning shooting which occurred in the parking lot on Heron Drive in the England Run apartment complex.