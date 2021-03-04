Stafford shooting victim expected to recover, has multiple arrest warrants

A 21-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a bullet in the shoulder and neck Wednesday night.
A 9-1-1 call came in at 4:45 p.m. about the shooting in the area of Heron Drive in the England Run apartment complex in south Stafford County.
It’s unclear who shot the man. Investigators say multiple shots were fired from at least two guns. Detectives recovered one of the firearms.
The victim drove himself to a nearby 7-Eleven store, where a store employee called for help. From there, the victim was taken to a local hospital, authorities say. He’s currently out of jail on bond in an unrelated incident, and has multiple arrest warrants to his name, authorities added.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the case.
Detectives are continuing to investigate today’s early morning shooting which occurred in the parking lot on Heron Drive in the England Run apartment complex.
The 21-year-old male victim was shot in the neck and shoulder before leaving the scene and driving to the Commerce Parkway 7-Eleven. He is expected to recover from his injuries, but he has several active warrants for failing to appear in court in both Stafford and Fredericksburg. He is currently out on bond.
Evidence at the scene indicates multiple shots were fired from at least two firearms. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Several vehicles in the parking lot were struck by stray bullets. This does not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective N.D. Ridings at (540) 658-4400. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.