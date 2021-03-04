Stafford man charged in his brother’s death

A Stafford County man faces involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from a fatal crash that occurred last month on Mountain View Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at 5:59 p.m. February 8, where they found a car that collided with a tree and a fence. A passenger was pulled from the wreckage and later died. He was identified as 26-year-old Sean O’Driscoll, of Stafford.

The victim’s brother, 24-year-old Cian O’Driscoll is now charged in the case of his death, after authorities determined speed was a factor in the crash.

The Stafford sheriff’s office posted more information about the case.