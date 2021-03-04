Stafford man charged in his brother’s death

A Stafford County man faces involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from a fatal crash that occurred last month on Mountain View Road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at 5:59 p.m. February 8, where they found a car that collided with a tree and a fence. A passenger was pulled from the wreckage and later died. He was identified as 26-year-old Sean O’Driscoll, of Stafford.
The victim’s brother, 24-year-old Cian O’Driscoll is now charged in the case of his death, after authorities determined speed was a factor in the crash.
The Stafford sheriff’s office posted more information about the case.
On March 1, Cian O’Driscoll, 24, of Stafford, was indicted on charges related to the fatal accident which occurred on February 8. Cian O’Driscoll was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving by speed. He was arrested for these charges on March 2 and released on an unsecured bond. Cian O’Driscoll is the brother of the 26-year-old victim, Sean O’Driscoll.
Speed was determined to be a primary factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not found to be involved. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have further information is asked to contact Senior Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at (540) 658-4400.
Previously Released
On February 8 at 5:59 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident in the 800 block of Mountain View Road. Responding deputies discovered the vehicle had traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree before colliding with a fence. The passenger, Sean O’Driscoll, 26, of Stafford, was extracted from the vehicle and Fire and Rescue personnel began life-saving measures. He was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit. The initial investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.