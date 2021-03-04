Originals

Father rushes daughter wounded by gunfire to hospital

By Uriah Kiser
The emergency department at Sentara Northern Virignia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

One person suffered gunshot tonight while riding in a car with her father.

It happened on River Ridge Boulevard near Dumfries about 7 p.m., when a man flagged down a Prince William police officer and told him his daughter had been shot in the head, according to sources.

Choosing not to wait for EMS, the officer served as a police escort as the man rushed his daughter to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

The unidentified victim appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, described by the victim‘s father as possibly a juvenile, got away. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Prince William police.

More as we have it.

 

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