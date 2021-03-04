Father rushes daughter wounded by gunfire to hospital

One person suffered gunshot tonight while riding in a car with her father.

It happened on River Ridge Boulevard near Dumfries about 7 p.m., when a man flagged down a Prince William police officer and told him his daughter had been shot in the head, according to sources.

Choosing not to wait for EMS, the officer served as a police escort as the man rushed his daughter to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

The unidentified victim appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, described by the victim‘s father as possibly a juvenile, got away. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Prince William police.

More as we have it.