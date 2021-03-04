Father rushes daughter wounded by gunfire to hospital

One person suffered gunshot tonight while riding in a car with her father.
It happened on River Ridge Boulevard near Dumfries about 7 p.m., when a man flagged down a Prince William police officer and told him his daughter had been shot in the head, according to sources.
Choosing not to wait for EMS, the officer served as a police escort as the man rushed his daughter to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The unidentified victim appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect, described by the victim‘s father as possibly a juvenile, got away. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to Prince William police.
More as we have it.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge officers are on scene of a shooting in the 16000 block of River Ridge. A driver flagged down officers for a passenger suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Incident does not appear random pic.twitter.com/gb6Nf64wTu
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 5, 2021