Back in person since August, more teachers needed in region’s Catholic schools

The only school system in the Washington, D.C. region that went back-to-school in person is in need of teachers.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington will hold a virtual job fair Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The school division wants to talk with current educators, as well as those considering getting into the field.

In late September, PLN was there as children — all physically distanced — sat in classrooms at Saint John Paul II The Great Catholic High School near Dumfries.

The Diocese sent a press release with full details about the job fair.