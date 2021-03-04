Back in person since August, more teachers needed in region’s Catholic schools

The only school system in the Washington, D.C. region that went back-to-school in person is in need of teachers.
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington will hold a virtual job fair Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The school division wants to talk with current educators, as well as those considering getting into the field.
In late September, PLN was there as children — all physically distanced — sat in classrooms at Saint John Paul II The Great Catholic High School near Dumfries.
The Diocese sent a press release with full details about the job fair.
On Saturday, March 13, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair to fill up to 150 teaching positions. Positions are open in preschools, elementary, middle and high schools. There are a total of 41 brick-and-mortar parish schools and diocesan high schools in the Diocese, as well as the newly created, fully virtual school, Saint Isidore of Seville. All 41 brick-and-mortar schools reopened for in-person or hybrid, in-person and virtual, instruction at the beginning of the school year.
“Schools in the Diocese strive to meet the highest standards of excellence, providing instruction that is challenging, individualized, and rooted in our Catholic faith,” said Sr. Karl Ann Homberg, Assistant Superintendent for the Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools. “A key part of ensuring we continue to provide our students with a learning experience that best serves them and prepares them for the future is identifying and hiring top talent for each and every position in our schools.”
What:
Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Catholic Schools Virtual Job Fair
Who:
Current and Prospective Teachers
When:
Saturday, March 13, 2021
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where:
https://articulate.arlingtondiocese.org/
Pre-Registration is Required:
https://bit.ly/3aPWEdm
Job seekers should be prepared to talk with principals from Catholic schools and representatives from the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools. This platform will allow you to pre-select schools of interests. Plan on spending 5-8 minutes with each school of interest during the course of the fair. Individuals should have their resumes on hand and be prepared to schedule follow-up interviews.
For more information, contact Janet Vetrano at the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Office of Catholic Schools at 703-841-2519 or visit http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/Catholic-Schools/Catholic-Schools-Office/.