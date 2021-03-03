Woman, 83, killed in Prince William crash

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 3 at 1:10PM, officers responded to the area of Fleetwood Drive near Hazelwood Drive in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Fleetwood Dr. when the driver crossed over the center line and struck a 1994 Mack truck head on.

The driver of the Rav-4 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Mack did not sustain any injuries. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2008 Toyota Rav-4 was identified as Joyce Evelyn SMITH, 83, of Fairfax

The driver of the 1994 Mack truck was identified as a 41-year-old man of Culpeper