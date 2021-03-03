Published March 3, 2021 at 12:06PM | Updated March 3, 2021 at 4:39PM

Last call: Sign up by March 8 to Save Stafford County restaurants

The hospitality industry has experienced extensive economic impacts during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an attempt to aid Stafford local restaurants, the Stafford County Economic Development and Tourism Department in partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has created the first Stafford Cares program aimed to support local restaurants and families in need.

Stafford Cares is a county-wide initiative that includes a number of new programs and projects fostering the well-being of Stafford citizens and businesses.

The first program for Stafford Cares, “Helping Restaurants and Families in Need,” funded through a Community Development Block Grant, will purchase meal certificates from local restaurants and give them to Stafford families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Approximately 3,500 SNAP recipient families in Stafford County will be served by this program and receive meal cards to local restaurants. The minimum benefit to any SNAP recipient family is $150.

The participation of 75 to 100 restaurants is needed for this program. Approximately $7,400 worth of meal cards or certificates will be purchased from each restaurant.

The total number of participating restaurants will impact the number of meal cards or certificates purchased from an individual restaurant.

The direct benefit serves two audiences.

First, Stafford restaurants will get a critical infusion of cash, attract more customers, and increase sales.

Second, the program addresses food insecurity concerns for families in need who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Stafford.

Additional indirect benefits include increased local restaurant sales, workforce retention, and increased County tax revenue. Additional meals tax revenue supports Stafford public schools.

To participate, restaurants must apply online by noon on March 8th, 2021. Click here for more information gostaffordva.com/stafford-cares-restaurant-application