County to manage Route 1 widening in Dumfries

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently approved authorization for the County to enter into an agreement with the Town of Dumfries to administer the U.S. 1-Fraley Boulevard widening project and allocate up to $4-million to pay for the ongoing project design.

The construction of the project, expected to begin in late 2024, will expand U.S. 1 in the Town of Dumfries to a six-lane road with pedestrian and bicycle facilities on the northbound side. The project will also convert the southbound side into a two-lane road for local traffic through the Town.

The memorandum of understanding allows Prince William County, acting as a project administrator, to obtain rights of way and oversee project construction, which is funded by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA). The state has recommended additional SMART SCALE funds for the project.

The Prince William County Department of Transportation (DOT) will administer funding.

This is a unique project with the County’s DOT, which will oversee and complete the project on behalf and in coordination with the Town of Dumfries. The project is of significant benefit to both the Town and County residents. The County administration of the project will ensure the widening is consistent with completed and planned projects of widening Route 1 within County boundaries.