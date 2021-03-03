Children victims of tutor’s abuse, indecent exposure, police say

Police charged a Woodbridge man with indecent liberties with a child after they say he exposed himself to two children during an online school tutoring session.

The two victims in the case are a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Police also say the suspect physically abused one boy during a tutoring session inside the child’s home.

The physical abuse occurred in November 2020, when the child was had his hands and feet bound to a chair with zip tiesand the exposure happened on February 24, police said. Police just learned of the abuse, a spokesman said.

The indecent exposure occurred on February 24, the spokesman adds.

Prince William police provided a full report on the incident and the suspect.