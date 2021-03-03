Children victims of tutor’s abuse, indecent exposure, police say

Police charged a Woodbridge man with indecent liberties with a child after they say he exposed himself to two children during an online school tutoring session.
The two victims in the case are a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Police also say the suspect physically abused one boy during a tutoring session inside the child’s home.
The physical abuse occurred in November 2020, when the child was had his hands and feet bound to a chair with zip tiesand the exposure happened on February 24, police said. Police just learned of the abuse, a spokesman said.
The indecent exposure occurred on February 24, the spokesman adds.
Prince William police provided a full report on the incident and the suspect.
Indecent Liberties | Cruelty & Injuries to Children – On February 28, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into a reported indecent exposure incident that was reported to have occurred at a home in the Dumfries (22026) area of Prince William County on February 24.
The investigation revealed that a religious tutor, identified as the accused, exposed himself to two children of the same family, identified as a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, during an online tutoring session. During the investigation, detectives further learned that the accused allegedly physically abused one of the victims, the 12-year-old boy, during an in-home tutoring session at the victim’s residence in November 2020. During that encounter, the accused forced the victim to remove his clothing before binding his hands and feet to a chair with zip-tie restraints and repeatedly striking him with a cane as punishment. The allegations were recently reported to police prompting the investigation.
On March 1, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused who was located and arrested at his Woodbridge residence without incident later that evening. A search warrant was also subsequently obtained and executed at the home.
Arrested on March 1:
Adam Ahmad COUNTEE, 36, of 1297 Bayside Ave, #2, in Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 2 counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children, and 1 count of cruelty and injuries to children
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond