For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, thatwhosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

St. John 3:16.

“Your memory to us is a keepsake with which we will neverpart; though God has you in His keeping; we will have you in our hearts”.

Jesse Jerome Fields, “Jay Jay”, son of the late Elmer Fields and MildredFields was born November 23, 1953 in Pitt County, North Carolina.

Godin his infinite wisdom came to claim his own, Jesse Jerome Fields, onFebruary 18, 2021.

Jerome was born in Pitt County, NC where he attended school, until thefirst grade when his family relocated to Washington, D.C.. Growing up indc Jerome became a diehard Redskin fan (The Washington football team),and always had an ear for music. While in middle school, he learned howto play trumpet and joined the schools band. His passion for playingshowed so much potential that the school awards him with his very owntrumpet. Jerome also attended Bell Vocational High school, where he learned Auto Mechanics.

In his early 20s, Jerome entered the military. While in the military Jerome met Patricia, and the two wed on January 12, 1978. During their 43 yearsof marriage they traveled and met amazing people from around the world. Visiting places such as Africa, Germany, Italy, and Puerto Rico. Jerome transitioned out of the military and became a Field Service Engineer.

Jerome knew the Lord at an early age, and dedicated his life to Christ by becoming an ordained Deacon. While in church Jerome played the piano and bass guitar, and was a part of the Praise Team..

In the spring of 2020 Jerome retired from Diebold. While retired, Jerome became a

Real-Estate Agent with Weichert Realtors and started working on his 1966 Volkswagen Beetle. On a warm day you would find him withthe garage open waxing his cars listening to natural mystic by Bob Marley.

Jerome leaves to mourn: His wife Patricia, his daughters Kalima(Antione), Kenya, LaToscha (Ricky), LaTamara. His son Kali, his daughterTanya (who preceded him in death). His sisters Doretha, Geraldine,Sondra. His Brothers Eddie, Carris (Papa Joe). His Aunt Ruth.Grandchildren: Amari, Marley, Diamond, Kayla, Marnay, Tamiya, Caiyah,Paul, Christian, Mark. Great Grandchildren: Crystal, Kayden and a host ofnieces and nephews.