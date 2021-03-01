Work zones to watch for this week in Fredericksburg, Stafford

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between the two interchanges for construction activities for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on I-95 southbound at various locations between the two interchanges to allow crews to adjust work zone barrier for the Fred Ex project.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single northbound lane closure between the interchanges for various construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and for the Fred Ex project.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single northbound lane closure between mile markers 145 and 148. Material deliveries and pile driving for the Fred Ex project.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound for the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project located between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek lane.

Route 1 Southound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., A single lane and the shoulder will be closed on Route 1 southbound at the bridge of Accakeek Creek for bridge repairs.

Hope Road near Route 1

Monday, 9 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Drivers should be alert to crews repairing the pavement along the shoulder on Hope Road eastbound near Route 1. This work is related to a recent emergency waterline repair. There are no planned lane closures on Route 1 or Hope Road. In the event of inclement weather, the work will take place on Tuesday, March 2.

Centreport Parkway

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guardrail installation. A flagging crew will direct drivers through the work zone on Centreport Parkway at the intersection with Route 1.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. The turn lane from Route 610 at the entrance to Stafford Market Place will be closed for signal installation at the intersection.

Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

–Information from VDOT