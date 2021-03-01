Virtual ceremony planned for Water Art Invitational awards

Join the Prince William County Service Authority on Thursday, March 11, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for the Virtual Water Art Invitational Awards Ceremony.

The Service Authority is hosting the annual art competition for Prince William County high school students virtually for the first time. The public is welcome to watch the ceremony live via Zoom.

Like in years past, winning students and their art teachers will receive cash prizes from generous sponsors like Geoidentity Inc., which is this year’s Presenting Sponsor. “The Power of Water” is the 2021 competition theme, with students submitting artwork in Painting & Drawing, Photography, Mixed Media and Computer Graphics.

The 106 entries for the 2021 Water Art Invitational are accessible through the online galleries listed below. To navigate through the galleries, use the arrow keys on your keyboard or point and click where you want to “walk” with your mouse. You can also use the buttons at the bottom of the gallery view pane to take a self-guided tour. Click on each piece of artwork to learn about the student artist and read a statement about their entry.

Painting & Drawing

Photography

Mixed Media

Computer Graphics

For more information on the Water Art Invitational, please contact Audrey Arnold at [email protected] or 703-331-4168.