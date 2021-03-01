Undocumented immigrants to get pre-natal care thanks to Pr. Wm. Delegate’s budget amendment

The Virginia General Assembly has passed a budget that includes Delegate Elizabeth Guzman’s amendment to allow undocumented women access to pre-natal care through FAMIS.

“Health care is a human right, and I am so happy that Virginia will allow women to access pre-natal care regardless of immigration status,” said Delegate Guzman, who is the first Latina immigrant elected to the General Assembly. “Many of these women are essential workers who have kept this country running throughout the pandemic. I want them to know they are seen and valued and that they should get medical care before giving birth. Furthermore, this budget amendment will actually save the Commonwealth money, so it is a commonsense move. I thank the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee for including this measure in their budgets. I am also grateful to Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy for working with our office on this issue over multiple legislative sessions.”

According to Legislative Information Services (LIS), the provision of these services will result in a savings of $2,292,083 to the general fund and the receipt of $7,253,601 more from matching federal funds for the CHIP program, which has a higher federal match rate than the Medicaid program. The Department of Medical Assistance Services estimates that the provision will help 7,000 women.