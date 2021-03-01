Shots fired, road-rage reported in today’s Prince William police briefs

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On February 25 at 8:02AM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8500 block of Charnwood Ct. in Manassas (20111) on the evening of February 24.

The homeowner reported to police that at approximately 10:00PM on February 24, they heard a loud noise. Upon inspecting the home the following morning, damage was discovered in the kitchen. The investigation revealed that a round entered the residence through the siding before traveling across the kitchen and entering the shared wall with the bathroom where the round appeared to split.

The round fragments appeared to continue through the wall opposite the shared wall with the kitchen where they fell between the wall and stairwell. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While canvassing, officers located a shell casing in the median a few blocks away.

Gun brandishing | Road Rage Related – On February 27 at 2:59PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a report of gun brandishing.

The victims, a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that while traveling on Jefferson Davis Hwy. approaching Prince William Pkwy., they changed lanes in front of a white Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger then maneuvered around the victim’s vehicle and pulled into the lane in front of them before stopping. The driver then held a firearm out of the window. Shortly after, the suspect drove ahead and the victim’s contacted the police. No shots were fired during the altercation. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 6’00”, 35-45 years old, with short hair, a full beard, and glasses