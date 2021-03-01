Pizza delivery for docs, nurses at Prince William Medical Center

The year 2020 was a difficult one for frontline workers and first responders. But one area church wants to let them know that they are not forgotten.

This past weekend, members of the Faith AME Church in Woodbridge brought a gift of appreciation to Novant Health/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.

Contained in these gift boxes weren’t gold but rather gooey cheese, hand-tossed dough, and sweet sauce.

Members of the Faith Church Men’s auxiliary, known as Brothers Breaking Bread, took it upon themselves as part of their community outreach to buy and deliver pizza pies from Dominos Pizza in appreciation to the doctors, nurses, techs, and staff for serving the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faith Church’s Reverend Andra Hoxie said that community outreach is one of the goals of the Church, and its mission is to reach out to those in the community who may have been forgotten.

The Church’s offering to Prince William Medical Center is a gesture that they have not been forgotten, according to the reverend.

“They were wonderful! They have no idea how much it meant to staff, and it was just such a morale booster. It’s good to know that the community appreciates what we do,” said Prince William Medical Center Program Coordinator Jude Kelly.

Faith Church recently did outreach work for the homeless gathered at the Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge as part of a county-sponsored housing program in place during the pandemic.

The Church provided over 12,000 bottles of water to those housed at the Ferlazzo.

Brothers Breaking Bread meets every fourth Saturday of the month and discusses community outreach and discusses issues that affect men, such as mental health.