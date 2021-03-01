Hugh Miller III, 78, Civil Servant/Fisherman

A longtime civil servant and lifelong fisherman, passed away on February 22, 2021. He was born August 9th, 1942 in Washington, DC and grew up in Arlington, VA. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the College of William and Mary and his Master’s of Business Administration from Emory University. After completing his undergraduate degree he served in the Navy on the USS Eaton during the Vietnam War. Hugh married Patricia Jackson and had two sons, Chris and Tim Miller. Pat predeceased him in 2008. He served at the Securities and Exchange Commission for over 25 years and he was a long-time member and volunteer at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. For St. Matthew’s he served as the Financial Secretary or Treasurer for a combined 20 years. After his retirement he volunteered with several non-profit organizations to help manage their finances as well as singing with the Bull Run Troubadours. His greatest passion outside of family and work was fishing and the building of fishing rods. He founded Miller Custom Rods and made rods for many friends and was an avid fisherman in his own right. He was never happier than when he was on the water with his sons and his friends. Survivors include his two sons and their wives, Chris and Laurie Miller of Woodbridge, VA and Tim and Jamie Miller of Falls Church, VA. There will be a private service for family members at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Donations and gifts can be made to the William and Mary Class of 1964 50th Reunion Scholarship in honor of Hugh Miller III at https://giving.wm.edu/give-now/ using fund #3724

or the Patricia Jackson Miller scholarship at the University of Lynchburg at www.lynchburg.edu/give and include the name of the scholarship in the comments section of the page.