Donald Woodruff Pulsifer (b. June 9, 1932), son of Ethel and E. Russell Pulsifer of Boston, MA, departed for his eternal home on January 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by wife Gail Olsen, his parents, and sister Jean P. Young; he is survived by brother Bruce C. and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Don grew up in Milton, MA, and graduated from Norwich University (VT). On active duty in the Army, he earned his MBA from Harvard. After tours to Vietnam and service on multiple posts, Don retired as Lieutenant Colonel. Four decades in the life insurance industry followed.

Ocean Park, ME, drew Don throughout his life, and he met his bride, Gail, there. For 53 years, the couple modeled a loving Christian marriage for their children: Heidi Smith (Pete), Doug (Lisa), Andrew (Emily), and Juliana Ackerman (Scott). They adored their grandchildren – Margaret Maclin (Brian), Wilson Maclin (Chelsea), Abigail Maclin Thomas (Ben), Brian (Casey), Parker, Liam and Zachary, Erin, Michael and Ben Ackerman – and great-grandchildren, Quinn Maclin and Farrah. Arlin Honaker, a long-time friend, became a steady source of love and companionship for Don after Gail’s passing.

Don loved his Lord, his family, and his country. He celebrated God’s creation through travel and was a devoted leader at St. Paul United Methodist Church (Woodbridge, VA) and New Covenant United Methodist (The Villages, FL). As his health declined, Don spent precious time with his children in Beaufort, SC. Loving and loyal, Don has moved on to his next assignment!