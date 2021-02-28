Libraries in Fredericksburg region reopening to public today

Libraries in the Fredericksburg region will reopen to the public on March 1.
Residents will be able to go inside library branches, including two in Stafford County, the Porter Branch at 2001 Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford, and the Howell Branch at 806 Lyons Boulevard, browse collections, and check out materials.
“The goal has been to maintain a safe environment for library staff and customers,” said CRRL Board of Trustees Chair Kimberly Young.
Masks are still required to be worn inside the buildings. And, the library will maintain its curbside pickup service for those who choose to check out materials online, drive to a branch, and have the materials brought to their cars.
The library temporarily locked its doors to the public on January 13, citing rising coronavirus cases in the region.
Branches were reopened to the public in late September after closing due to the pandemic. The reopening came after elected leaders on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors asked why Central Rappahannock Regional Library Branches were still closed while libraries in neighboring Prince William County reopened to the public on June 15.
However, Prince William closed its libraries to the public once again on February 8 as the county diverted staff to assist at area vaccines clinics. The libraries continued to provide curbside pick-up service.
The reopening comes as Stafford County will reopen it’s government buildings to the public, too. The Board of Supervisors and other government bodies will also resume holding in-person meetings for the first time since since December 21, 2020.
The number of coronavirus cases in the region continues to fall, triggering the county to reopen buildings, a county spokeswoman told us.
Also on March 1, Gov. Ralph Northman relaxed some restrictions in place since late last year limiting the number of people who could gather in public, forcing restaurants to close at 10 p.m., and a midnight curfew.
Under the relaxed rules, up to 25 people may gather outdoors, while the number of indoor gatherings remains 10. Restaurants will be able to remain open until midnight.
Here’s the full press release from CRRL.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will return to Library Express service and branch visits starting Monday, March 1. This is possible due to subsiding COVID rates in the library’s service region.
Customers will again be able to visit branches to browse the collection, check out materials, use computers, print, copy, scan, and fax. Starting Friday, February 26, meeting and study rooms in most branches can be reserved at reduced capacity. Meeting rooms can be reserved up to 30 days in advance and study rooms can be reserved 1 day in advance. The very popular curbside pickuppickup service will continue, bookdrops are open 24/7, and overdue fees are not being charged.
To prioritize customer and staff safety, visits should be limited to one hour, and face masks and temperature checks will be required. Everyone is asked to maintain 6 feet physical distance. For everyone’s safety, customers should not visit a branch if they have a fever, symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the preceding 14 days.
For more information on branch access, including schedules and details on available services, visit librarypoint.org/express.