BOCS should rule out largest residential tax increase in county history

By Yesli Vega

Coles District Supervisor

Prince William Board of County Supervisors

On Tuesday evening, the Board of Supervisors will set the advertised tax rates for the 2022 Fiscal Year. Among them will be the residential tax rate.

Currently on the table is a proposal by the County Executive that would not increase the tax rate, but because of increases in home value assessments set by the County, would result in an average residential tax increase of $306 over last year’s bill, and $328 with the residential Fire Levy.

This real dollar increase, while we’re still in the midst of COVID-19, would be the largest one year tax increase levied upon our homeowners in Prince William County’s history and increase the yearly residential tax bill to over $5,000 on the average family. This would represent a near 50% jump in the average residential tax bill in just the last ten years.

While our proximity to Washington, DC and the federal government somewhat insulates us from the worst of national economic distress, Prince William County has certainly not been immune over the last year. The unemployment rate among County residents is still more than twice the rate prior to the pandemic. The underemployment rate is far worse.

In light of these facts, I don’t believe your government should consider taking even more money out of your pocket by way of a record tax increase at this time. Indeed, if the Board were to ultimately approve the current tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022 it would mean that the county will have increased the average tax bill on our homeowners by $525 just since COVID-19 began, as last year saw an increase of $197.

I believe it would be smart of the Board to alleviate our residents’ concerns by taking the possibility of this increase off the table as soon as possible. When we set the advertised rate on Tuesday it means we cannot go above and beyond that number. I know it’s abnormal for a government official to want to give back some power to the people, but it goes without saying that most Prince William County families need the money more than we do right now.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean anywhere near a free ride. The average family would still be handing over close to $4,700 to live in their home. But if we proposed a flat tax bill where you paid the same as last year, just this once, in the midst of a pandemic, your taxes would not go up.

New home construction and agency generated revenue ensure that County government will have more money to spend and play around with than they did last year. I can assure you we won’t be hurting for revenue.