Reconstructed Truslow Road bridge to open April 9

Route 652 (Truslow Road) in Stafford County is expected to reopen to traffic at a new interstate overpass on April 9, weather permitting.

Construction is nearing completion on the new overpass, which is being replaced as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. The overpass, located between Beagle Road and Samuel Lane, was rebuilt to accommodate the construction of two new reversible express lanes in the median of Interstate 95.

The new overpass will be longer and slightly wider, with two travel lanes and expanded road shoulders. The previous Truslow Road bridge was built in 1963 and was classified as structurally deficient, indicating it was in need of replacement or rehabilitation based on its condition.

Truslow Road closed to traffic in late Jan. 2020 and was scheduled to reopen in fall 2020. The anticipated nine-month construction schedule was extended after more time was required to install the bridge foundation, which involved additional design. Recently, winter weather conditions have further delayed work, which has extended the opening into April.

Transurban, the operator of the existing 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, is managing the construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. The design-build project contractor is a joint venture between Branch Civil, Inc. and Flatiron Construction Company.

“We understand Truslow Road provides a direct connection for residents and travelers in Stafford, and we regret the additional hardship associated with extending the detour,” said Robert Ridgell, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, Fredericksburg District MegaProjects Engineer. “We are working with the contractor every day to track their progress and reopen the road at the earliest possible date in April. We look forward to delivering an improved bridge that will serve the next generation of travelers.”

Crews are currently building the 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17).

In addition to building 10 miles of two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes, the project will create three new access points to the 95 Express Lanes.

· Additional access to the express lanes will be added near the exit 133 and exit 140 (Route 630/Courthouse Road) interchanges, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.

· Express lanes will also connect to both I-95 Northbound and Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing projects.

For more information about the new Truslow Road overpass, please visit the Fredericksburg Extension project page on the Express Lanes website.