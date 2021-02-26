Columbia Sportswear at Potomac Mills robbed, police seek suspect

Armed Robbery – On February 25 at 2:27 PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Columbia Sportswear store located within Potomac Mills at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) on February 22.

The manager of the store reported to police that shortly after opening, an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the store where he was then observed putting on a pair of boots before walking towards the entrance.

When the manager confronted the accused, he lifted his jacket and brandished a firearm. The accused then took a jacket from a rack and fled the store without paying for the merchandise. The manager eventually reported the incident to police.

During the investigation, officers identified the accused as Jayshawn Audie HAGER Jr. and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from December 2020]

Jayshawn Audie HAGER Jr., 30, of no fixed address

Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’00”, 176lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard

Wanted for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony