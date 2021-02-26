1 shot outside auto parts store in south Stafford

A suspect is in jail with several felony charges after a shooting in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in south Stafford.

At 5:31 p.m. deputies were called to 640 Warrenton Road for the report of a shooting. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky, Jr. arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his right elbow. The deputy provided first aid to the victim and applied a tourniquet to his arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

This incident is still an active investigation. Initial information revealed the victim and three acquaintances were at the business to purchase auto parts, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. The suspect, Christopher Aubrey Thomas, 36, of Spotsylvania came to the business separately to assist with the purchase, according to the sheriff’s office. Thomas had been in a previous relationship with one of the people in the victim’s vehicle, adds the sheriff’s office.

While in the parking lot, Thomas grabbed a handgun that was in the vehicle and fired a round which struck the victim in the arm, and then fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet pickup, according to the sheriff’s office.

A lookout was broadcast for the suspect and his vehicle. Virginia State Police was able to stop the suspect in Caroline County and he was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Original post

A man was shot tonight outside a Auto Zone store in south Stafford County.

Details are scarce, but we know the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, the sheriff’s office reports.

More as we have it.