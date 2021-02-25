Santos Rosado Arroyo, 86, of Fayetteville North Carolina, passed away on February 12, 2021.

Santos was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico to Ramon Arroyo and Eustacia Rosado on February 6, 1935. As a young boy, he moved to Bronx, New York with his family in search of better life and opportunity. Santos married his high school sweetheart, Eladia Garcia, on July 2, 1955 in Saint Luke’s Church, Bronx, New York. They both worked in industry as a young couple until Santos was called to serve in the United States Army. He honorably served his country for over 26 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War and Sinai Multinational Force and Observers peacekeeping mission.

Santos sacrificed for love of God and Country, Family and Friends. It was clear that his purpose driven life was to support and motivate those around him in attaining their life ambitions; steadfast to contribute in however he could along the journey. His smile, humor, and enjoyment of life was a comfort to all who knew him; always making them feel at home in his presence. He gave of himself and shared his Puerto Rican culture; especially when it came to good food, music, and spirits. Santos knew no stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Eustacia Arroyo; wife, Eladia Arroyo; brothers, Felix Arroyo, Miguel Arroyo, and Jose Arroyo.

Santos is survived by his children, Yolanda Reyes and spouse Israel, Sandra Snipes and spouse David; sisters, Emerita Arroyo, Mariana Ramos, Ramona Arroyo; brother, Wilfredo Arroyo; grandchildren, Reynaldo Reyes-Arroyo, Alejandro Reyes-Arroyo, Leonardo Reyes-Arroyo, Armando Reyes-Arroyo, Julia Snipes and Eliza Snipes.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Sunrise Senior Living Team, Springfield, Virginia for taking care of Santos like family. Thank you for helping him keep hope and love alive.

A bilingual virtual celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 secondary to the pandemic. Inurnment and burial are tentatively planned for Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can instead be forwarded to:

Salvation Army

https://salvationarmykytn.org/locations/bristol/

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

Wounded Warrior Project

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/