Fingerprinting appointments available for March

Prince William County residents can now schedule appointments for fingerprinting services through the Police Department’s website. Appointments are available now for March 2021. The Fingerprinting Services web page is updated monthly to reflect those dates.

Fingerprinting is performed at the Prince William County Police Department’s Licensing Section located at 8406 Kao Circle in Manassas (Euclid Business Center). Fingerprinting services are available ONLY to Prince William County residents or those seeking employment in Prince William County.

Hours for basic fingerprinting services are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule a fingerprinting appointment, follow the appropriate link on the web page for the date range you wish to be fingerprinted. Once on the page, select the appointment you wish to schedule, click “submit” and sign up at the bottom of the page and follow the prompts.

You must have proper identification to be fingerprinted. Follow this link to the Virginia State Police ID Validation Guide for more information on what constitutes proper identification.

The cost for fingerprinting services is $5 cash or credit/debit card (American Express, MasterCard and Visa only) for the first two (2) fingerprinting cards. Additional fingerprinting cards are an additional $5 each.

Fingerprinting through the Police Department is not available for immigration purposes. If you need that service, please click on this link to locate the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services location nearest you.

For more information visit the Police Department’s Fingerprinting Services webpage, or call the Licensing Section at 703-792-4183.