Drivers warned of changes to Lafayette Blvd starting March 8

Reconstruction of Lafayette Blvd to include a new roundabout to service the Telegraph Hill developments will affect area motorists beginning March 8.

Motorists accessing southbound Lafayette Blvd from westbound Blue-Gray Parkway will need to pay close attention to left turn lane changes, which will include a turn lane closure to access a single southbound lane on Lafayette between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Outside of construction hours, traffic reverts to a merge pattern where the left southbound lane (inside lane) will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the right lane (outside lane), which is opposite of the current traffic pattern. Northbound traffic will not be impacted by the lane closure.

Traffic crossing the Blue-Gray Parkway will also be affected. Traffic traveling from the downtown area southbound on Lafayette will encounter only one through lane, in lieu of the current two lanes of through traffic. This is due to the shortened merge area on Lafayette Blvd. Motorists traveling westbound on the Blue-Gray are encouraged to continue on the Blue Gray to reach Route 1 south and avoid the congested Lafayette Blvd construction area.

Message boards have been posted on the Blue-Gray Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard to remind motorists of the upcoming work activity and impacts to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use caution and exhibit patience while driving through the work zone and should consider taking alternate routes in order to avoid anticipated delays while work is ongoing. The project is anticipated to take up to 6 weeks, depending on the weather.

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For more information please contact Fredericksburg Public Works at 540-372-1023 or online at fredericksburgva.gov.

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