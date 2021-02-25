Disabled driver robbed at gunpoint in Stafford County

ROBBERY

Cool Springs Road & Kings Highway, 2/24, 5:09 p.m. The victim reported he stopped in the area of Cool Springs Road and Kings Highway to change a flat tire. While he was stopped, a vehicle pulled over and two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a handgun at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied and the other suspect struck the victim in the face. The suspects then fled the scene. Cash, a debit card, an identification card, and a cellphone were reported stolen. The suspects are two black males in a black vehicle.

DRUGS

1000 Thomas Jefferson Place, 2/24, 12:29 a.m. Deputy S.C. Jett initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane. The vehicle accelerated and made multiple turns before finally stopping in the area of Thomas Jefferson Place. The driver, Malon Nurse, 23, of Fredericksburg, was detained. A controlled substance was found inside the vehicle. Nurse was charged with eluding and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

DUI

100 block of River Road, 2/24, 12:19 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to the area for a report of a drunk driver. The deputy observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Angela Drury, 44, of Colonial Beach. Drury had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Drury was arrested for driving under the influence. She was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.