Box truck found in woods, driver arrested twice in 24 hours

A suspect is held without bond after being arrested for two separate DUI-related accidents in less than twelve hours.

On February 23 at 8:45 a.m., Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to the 900 block of Mountain View Drive for a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputy Vaughn observed a box truck crashed in the woods.

The driver, Travis Baker, 38, of Fredericksburg, was found with the vehicle. The deputy noticed Baker has slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Field sobriety tests were administered and Baker was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Upon a search of the vehicle, a controlled substance, plastic baggies, and two digital scales were discovered.

During the investigation, Deputy Vaughn learned Baker had been released on bond at 7:15 a.m. that morning. The night before, at 11:57 p.m., Deputy S.C. Jett arrested Baker for driving under the influence after he sideswiped another vehicle.

A controlled substance was found in his pocket during the arrest. Baker was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license for that incident.

In the second and very similar incident, Baker was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and reckless driving. Baker was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.