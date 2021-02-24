Traffic crash leads to power outage

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

40 block of Truslow Road, 2/23, 1:22 a.m. Deputies responded to the area for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the deputies located an unoccupied vehicle that had struck a power pole which caused a power outage in the area. Dominion Power responded to make the repair. Deputies later identified the driver as Jharley Rodriguez Cotrina, 23, of Silver Spring, MD. A warrant was obtained for hit and run. Rodriguez Cotrina was served the outstanding warrant by the Fredericksburg Police Department later in the day. He was released on an unsecured bond.

FRAUD

Holly Corner Road, 2/23, 11:15 a.m. The victim reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller said he had won a sweepstakes prize and in order to claim the prize he would need to pay a fee. The victim purchased $2,000 worth of Gift cards and sent the card information to the caller. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that if you are told to pay a fee to claim a sweepstakes or lottery prize it is likely a scam.