Prince William plans vaccination town hall

On Thursday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Prince William Health District (PWHD) will host a virtual COVID-19 Vaccination Town Hall.

Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the PWHD, and Dr. Fabian Sandoval, CEO and research director of the Emerson Clinical Research Institute, will share important information about the vaccines.

To submit questions in advance, send them to [email protected] by Tuesday, March 2.

To attend the virtual town hall, use this WebEx link.

To learn more about the vaccine, visit the Prince William Health District Vaccine Page or the Prince William County Vaccine Page.