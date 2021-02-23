Virginia auto insurance rates poised to increase after bill passes house

Today the Virginia House of Delegates passed Senator Scott Surovell’s legislation to raise Virginia’s auto insurance minimum coverage limits. SB 1182 has now passed out of the Senate and House of Delegates. The legislation awaits Governor Ralph Northam’s signature to become law.

Virginia’s insurance minimum coverage limits have not changed since Surovell was 4 years old in 1975. They constitute the lowest level of insurance that is required to drive a car.

“This update to the current minimum limits is long overdue given the increase in the cost of health care, wages, and the value of automobiles over the last 45 years,” Surovell said. “The state with the highest minimums, Maine, has the lowest number of uninsured drivers in America. The state with the lowest minimums, Florida, has the highest number of uninsured drivers. The data would tend to show that the higher minimum policy you have, the fewer people go without insurance so it actually has a positive effect.”

The legislation will increase minimum car insurance coverage amounts from $25,000 to $30,000 in cases of bodily injury to or death of one person, from $50,000 to $60,000 in cases of bodily injury to or death of more than one person in any one accident, and from $20,000 to $25,000 for property damage coverage. In 2024, the minimums will increase to $50,000, $100,000, and $40,000 respectively.

According to a study conducted by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), this will cost the average Virginian who has this policy about $5 more per month.