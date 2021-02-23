Ramp from Route 50 to I-66 West to close Saturday for paving

The ramp from westbound Route 50 to westbound I-66 is scheduled to close Saturday, February 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.

All work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled to the following day if inclement conditions occur.

Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here.