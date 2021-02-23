Inmate found dead inside Prince William jail on Tuesday

Death Investigation – On February 23 at 4:52AM, officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas (20110) to investigate the death of an inmate.

The investigation revealed that an inmate, identified as a 26-year-old man, was located unresponsive by another inmate inside his cell. Medical staff responded and provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The inmate was pronounced dead at the ADC.

The deceased was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation continues.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ekram SHERDIL, 26, of Woodbridge.