Inmate found dead inside Prince William jail on Tuesday

Death Investigation – On February 23 at 4:52AM, officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas (20110) to investigate the death of an inmate.
The investigation revealed that an inmate, identified as a 26-year-old man, was located unresponsive by another inmate inside his cell. Medical staff responded and provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The inmate was pronounced dead at the ADC.
The deceased was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation continues.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ekram SHERDIL, 26, of Woodbridge.
Assault and Battery of Emergency Medical Services [EMS] Personnel – On February 21 at 5:01PM, officers responded to the Patient First located at 2199 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault.
The investigation revealed that the accused assaulted EMS personnel without provocation while being evaluated. During the encounter, multiple EMS members were kicked or struck prior to police arriving at the location.
Upon arrival, officers were able to secure the accused without further incident. No injuries were reported by EMS personnel. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Sungsoo KIM, was arrested.
Arrested on February 21:
John Sungsoo KIM, 35, of 16 Rachel Ter. in Picataway, NJ Charged with 4 counts of assault & battery of EMS Court Date: May 3, 2021 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond